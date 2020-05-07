8 Stocks To Watch For May 7, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) to report quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share on revenue of $10.02 billion before the opening bell. Bristol-Myers shares gained 0.9% to $61.70 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts are expecting Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BKNG) to have earned $6.10 per share on revenue of $2.31 billion in the latest quarter. Booking Holdings will release earnings after the markets close. Booking Holdings shares slipped 0.1% to $1,378.70 in pre-market trading.
- Fox Corp (NASDAQ: FOX) reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter on Wednesday. Fox shares gained 3.3% to $25.42 in the pre-market trading session.
- Before the markets open, AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE: ABC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.27 per share on revenue of $45.94 billion. AmerisourceBergen shares declined 2.8% to close at $85.50 on Wednesday.
- Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) reported weaker-than-expected sales for its first quarter. The company announced plans to withdraw its fiscal year 2020 guidance. Paypal shares jumped 7.1% to $137.45 in the pre-market trading session.
- Analysts expect DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ: DISH) to post quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $3.15 billion before the opening bell. DISH shares dropped 5.8% to close at $22.90 on Wednesday.
- Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NYSE: SAVE) reported weaker-than-expected results for its first quarter. Spirit Airlines shares dipped 10.8% to $10.30 in the pre-market trading session.
- After the closing bell, Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.83 per share on revenue of $3.51 billion. Uber announced plans to cut full time employees due to lower trip volumes. Uber shares climbed 6.8% to $29.70 in pre-market trading.
