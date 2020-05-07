8 Stocks To Watch For May 7, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) to report quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share on revenue of $10.02 billion before the opening bell. Bristol-Myers shares gained 0.9% to $61.70 in pre-market trading.

Analysts are expecting Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BKNG) to have earned $6.10 per share on revenue of $2.31 billion in the latest quarter. Booking Holdings will release earnings after the markets close. Booking Holdings shares slipped 0.1% to $1,378.70 in pre-market trading.

Fox Corp (NASDAQ: FOX) reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter on Wednesday. Fox shares gained 3.3% to $25.42 in the pre-market trading session.

Before the markets open, AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE: ABC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.27 per share on revenue of $45.94 billion. AmerisourceBergen shares declined 2.8% to close at $85.50 on Wednesday.

