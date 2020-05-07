Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For May 7, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 07, 2020 5:02am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $3.15 billion.
  • Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share on revenue of $10.02 billion.
  • ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $6.58 billion.
  • AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE: ABC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.27 per share on revenue of $45.94 billion.
  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $4.15 billion.
  • Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HLT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $3.15 billion.
  • Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE: HII) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $4.52 per share on revenue of $2.11 billion.
  • Ball Corporation (NYSE: BLL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $2.81 billion.
  • Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.
  • Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE: BDX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.36 per share on revenue of $4.16 billion.
  • Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion.
  • The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $2.66 billion.
  • Enbridge Inc. (NYSE: ENB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $10.14 billion.
  • JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.37 per share on revenue of $1.69 billion.
  • Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE: AAN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion.
  • ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $15.51 billion.
  • MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE: MD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $856.42 million.
  • Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSIT) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $2.14 billion.
  • Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE: FIS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $3.09 billion.
  • TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE: THS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion.
  • Magna International Inc. (NYSE: MGA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $8.50 billion.
  • Linde plc (NYSE: LIN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.84 per share on revenue of $6.83 billion.
  • Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE: BHC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $2.04 billion.
  • BCE Inc. (NYSE: BCE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $4.43 billion.
  • Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: XEL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $3.18 billion.
  • Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE: PWR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $2.74 billion.
  • Colfax Corporation (NYSE: CFX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $798.80 million.
  • Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE: CTB) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $556.16 million.
  • CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $2.97 billion.
  • Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $945.40 million.
  • Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $10.73 billion.
  • CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: COMM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $1.99 billion.
  • Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE: CRL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share on revenue of $691.09 million.
  • Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $3.85 billion.
  • NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NRG) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $2.01 billion.
  • Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE: RTX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $17.34 billion.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE: MTD) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $1.66 billion.
  • Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $6.10 per share on revenue of $2.31 billion.
  • Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $1.00 billion.
  • Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.83 per share on revenue of $3.51 billion.
  • Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $451.85 million.
  • Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSH) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $4.22 billion.
  • Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: POST) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $1.42 billion.
  • Kemper Corporation (NYSE: KMPR) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.34 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion.
  • Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: HST) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.
  • Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $452.65 million.
  • Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE: ED) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $3.68 billion.
  • Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE: HLF) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $1.17 billion.
  • Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZG) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion.
  • Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $5.48 billion.
  • Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $3.53 billion.
  • Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.73 per share on revenue of $1.44 billion.
  • Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: VAC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.51 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.
  • Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.45 per share on revenue of $306.70 million.
  • Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRVO) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of $761.26 million.
  • Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $332.44 million.
  • ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICUI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.63 per share on revenue of $296.30 million.
  • FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FLT) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.83 per share on revenue of $650.31 million.
  • Flowserve Corporation (NYSE: FLS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $889.04 million.
  • EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE: EOG) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $3.98 billion.
  • GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $119.00 million.
  • Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ: DOX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion.
  • Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $352.99 million.
  • First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $571.98 million.
  • SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYW) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $715.61 million.
  • BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: BJRI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $273.31 million.
  • Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $423.06 million.
  • The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE: MTW) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $358.10 million.
  • ADT Inc. (NYSE: ADT) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion
  • Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $997.96 million.
  • Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ: CNDT) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $1.00 billion.
  • Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $524.28 million.
  • A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRK) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion.
  • Yelp Inc. (NYSE: YELP) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $230.76 million.
  • Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE: BAP) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $3.83 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion.
  • Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ: BECN) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $1.44 billion.
  • Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE: LNT) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.

