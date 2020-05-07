Earnings Scheduled For May 7, 2020
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $3.15 billion.
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share on revenue of $10.02 billion.
- ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $6.58 billion.
- AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE: ABC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.27 per share on revenue of $45.94 billion.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $4.15 billion.
- Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HLT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $3.15 billion.
- Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE: HII) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $4.52 per share on revenue of $2.11 billion.
- Ball Corporation (NYSE: BLL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $2.81 billion.
- Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.
- Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE: BDX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.36 per share on revenue of $4.16 billion.
- Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion.
- The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $2.66 billion.
- Enbridge Inc. (NYSE: ENB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $10.14 billion.
- JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.37 per share on revenue of $1.69 billion.
- Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE: AAN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion.
- ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $15.51 billion.
- MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE: MD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $856.42 million.
- Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSIT) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $2.14 billion.
- Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE: FIS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $3.09 billion.
- TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE: THS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion.
- Magna International Inc. (NYSE: MGA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $8.50 billion.
- Linde plc (NYSE: LIN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.84 per share on revenue of $6.83 billion.
- Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE: BHC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $2.04 billion.
- BCE Inc. (NYSE: BCE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $4.43 billion.
- Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: XEL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $3.18 billion.
- Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE: PWR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $2.74 billion.
- Colfax Corporation (NYSE: CFX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $798.80 million.
- Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE: CTB) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $556.16 million.
- CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $2.97 billion.
- Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $945.40 million.
- Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $10.73 billion.
- CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: COMM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $1.99 billion.
- Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE: CRL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share on revenue of $691.09 million.
- Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $3.85 billion.
- NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NRG) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $2.01 billion.
- Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE: RTX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $17.34 billion.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE: MTD) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $1.66 billion.
- Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $6.10 per share on revenue of $2.31 billion.
- Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $1.00 billion.
- Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.83 per share on revenue of $3.51 billion.
- Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $451.85 million.
- Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSH) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $4.22 billion.
- Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: POST) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $1.42 billion.
- Kemper Corporation (NYSE: KMPR) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.34 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion.
- Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: HST) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.
- Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $452.65 million.
- Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE: ED) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $3.68 billion.
- Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE: HLF) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $1.17 billion.
- Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZG) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion.
- Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $5.48 billion.
- Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $3.53 billion.
- Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.73 per share on revenue of $1.44 billion.
- Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: VAC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.51 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.
- Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.45 per share on revenue of $306.70 million.
- Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRVO) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of $761.26 million.
- Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $332.44 million.
- ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICUI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.63 per share on revenue of $296.30 million.
- FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FLT) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.83 per share on revenue of $650.31 million.
- Flowserve Corporation (NYSE: FLS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $889.04 million.
- EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE: EOG) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $3.98 billion.
- GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $119.00 million.
- Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ: DOX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion.
- Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $352.99 million.
- First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $571.98 million.
- SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYW) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $715.61 million.
- BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: BJRI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $273.31 million.
- Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $423.06 million.
- The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE: MTW) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $358.10 million.
- ADT Inc. (NYSE: ADT) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion
- Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $997.96 million.
- Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ: CNDT) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $1.00 billion.
- Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $524.28 million.
- A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRK) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion.
- Yelp Inc. (NYSE: YELP) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $230.76 million.
- Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE: BAP) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $3.83 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion.
- Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ: BECN) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $1.44 billion.
- Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE: LNT) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.
