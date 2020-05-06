Square Reports Q1 Earnings Miss
Square (NYSE: SQ) shares are trading lower on Wednesday, after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter EPS results.
The company reported a first-quarter adjusted EPS loss of 2 cents, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of 13 cents per share. Square reported first-quarter sales at $1.38 billion.
Square shares were trading down 5.5% at $64.29 in Wednesday’s after-hours session. The stock has a 52-week high of $87.25 and a 52-week low of $32.33.
