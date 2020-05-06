PayPal Reports Mixed Q1 Earnings, Withdraws Guidance

PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) reported quarterly earnings of 83 per share on Wednesday, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 76 cents by 9.21%. This is a 6.41% increase over earnings of 78 cents per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $4.620 billion, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $4.75 billion by 2.74%. This is a 11.92% increase over sales of $4.128 billion the same period last year.

PayPal is withdrawing fiscal year 2020 guidance and sees second-quarter adjusted EPS growth at around 15-20%.

PayPal shares were down 3.6% at $123.60 in after-hours trading at time of publication. The stock has a 52-week range between $121.48 and $86.62

