Why Alpha Pro Tech's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 06, 2020 11:47am   Comments
Share:

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE: APT) shares are trading higher on Wednesday after the company reported positive first-quarter earnings

The company reported quarterly earnings of 39 cents per share. This is a 333% increase over earnings of 9 cents per share from the same period last year.

Alpha Pro Tech is involved in the business of developing, manufacturing, and marketing of disposable protective apparel, building supply, and infection control products principally in the U.S.

Alpha Pro Tech shares were trading up 3.65% at $13.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week range between $41.59 and $3.20.

Related Link:

Alpha Pro Tech Says Order For $14M Face Masks Will Be Fulfilled

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: why it's movingEarnings News

