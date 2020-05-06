Why Alpha Pro Tech's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE: APT) shares are trading higher on Wednesday after the company reported positive first-quarter earnings

The company reported quarterly earnings of 39 cents per share. This is a 333% increase over earnings of 9 cents per share from the same period last year.

Alpha Pro Tech is involved in the business of developing, manufacturing, and marketing of disposable protective apparel, building supply, and infection control products principally in the U.S.

Alpha Pro Tech shares were trading up 3.65% at $13.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week range between $41.59 and $3.20.

