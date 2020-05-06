Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Barrick Gold's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 06, 2020 11:46am   Comments
Share:

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD) shares are trading lower on Wednesday, after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter sales results.

Barrick Gold reported quarterly earnings of 16 cents per share, which met the analyst consensus estimate. The company reported quarterly sales of $2.721 billion, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $2.77 billion.

Barrick Gold is one of the world's largest gold producers, operating mines in North America, South America, Australia, and Africa. In 2019, the firm produced nearly 5.5 million attributable ounces of gold and more than 430 million pounds of copper, boosted by the acquisition of Randgold at the end of 2018.

As of Dec. 31, 2019, Barrick had 71 million ounces and 13.5 billion pounds of proven and probable gold and copper reserves, respectively.

Barrick Gold shares were trading down 4.36% at $29.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week range between $28.50 and $11.65.

Related Links:

Gold Analyst Says Rally Is Short-Term, Prices Will Recede To $1,600 By Year's End

Mining Sector Hit By Coronavirus Lockdowns, Silver Production Walloped

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GOLD)

Earnings Scheduled For May 6, 2020
Cramer Weighs In On Cracker Barrel, UPS And More
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
20 Basic Materials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com