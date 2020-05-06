Market Overview

Recap: Wyndham Destinations Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 06, 2020 9:49am   Comments
Shares of Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) rose 1.5% after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 195.15% year over year to ($0.98), which might not compare to the estimate of $0.59.

Revenue of $558,000,000 lower by 39.22% year over year, which missed the estimate of $786,710,000.

Outlook

Wyndham Destinations hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 06, 2020

Time: 03:04 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/wynd/mediaframe/37738/indexr.html

Technicals

52-week high: $53.13

52-week low: $13.74

Price action over last quarter: down 40.64%

Company Description

Wyndham Destinations Inc the hotel company. The company's reportable segments are Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange segment. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers and provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs and offers property management services at resorts. The Vacation Exchange segment provides vacation exchange services and products to owners of VOIs and manages and markets vacation rental properties on behalf of independent owners. The firm generates a majority of its revenue from the Vacation Ownership business segment.

 

