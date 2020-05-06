Spirit AeroSystems: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs (NYSE:SPR) fell 3.5% after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 147.02% year over year to ($0.79), which beat the estimate of ($1.17).

Revenue of $1,077,000,000 lower by 45.27% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,040,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 06, 2020

Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/spr/mediaframe/37474/indexr.html

Technicals

52-week high: $92.81

52-week low: $13.69

Price action over last quarter: down 64.53%

Company Overview

Spirit AeroSystems designs and manufactures aerostructures for commercial and military aircraft. The company operates in three reportable segments namely: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The majority of the revenue is generated from the United States.