Spirit AeroSystems: Q1 Earnings Insights
Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs (NYSE:SPR) fell 3.5% after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share decreased 147.02% year over year to ($0.79), which beat the estimate of ($1.17).
Revenue of $1,077,000,000 lower by 45.27% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,040,000,000.
Looking Ahead
Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Conference Call Details
Date: May 06, 2020
Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/spr/mediaframe/37474/indexr.html
Technicals
52-week high: $92.81
52-week low: $13.69
Price action over last quarter: down 64.53%
Company Overview
Spirit AeroSystems designs and manufactures aerostructures for commercial and military aircraft. The company operates in three reportable segments namely: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The majority of the revenue is generated from the United States.