Recap: Taylor Morrison Home Q1 Earnings

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) rose 2.3% after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 23.91% over the past year to $0.57, which beat the estimate of $0.42.

Revenue of $1,346,000,000 rose by 45.50% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,260,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 06, 2020

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/dayhwg2f

Technicals

52-week high: $28.47

52-week low: $6.39

Price action over last quarter: down 43.40%

Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home is an American residential construction company that builds single-family homes and communities throughout California, Arizona, Texas, Illinois, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, and North Carolina. Taylor Morrison also reports via a mortgage operations segment that provides financing services for its homebuyers. It constructs various types of single-family homes, from entry-level to luxury move-up homes, as well as active adult communities. The majority of the company's revenue is derived from its construction projects, with the West and central operating regions leading the way.