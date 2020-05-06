Evoqua Water Technologies: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 1300.00% over the past year to $0.14, which beat the estimate of $0.09.

Revenue of $351,663,000 higher by 0.87% year over year, which beat the estimate of $337,970,000.

Outlook

Evoqua Water Technologies hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Evoqua Water Technologies hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 06, 2020

Webcast URL: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1304925&tp_key=c5a1c7d264

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $25.23

52-week low: $7.08

Price action over last quarter: down 35.65%

Company Description

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp is a US-based company which acts as a provider of critical water treatment solutions, offering services, systems, and technologies to support its customers' full water lifecycle needs. The company operates two segments namely Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment provides fully-integrated systems and service solutions that selectively utilize its portfolio of water treatment technologies to satisfy customers' water needs. It engages directly with end users. Applied Product Technologies is focused on developing product platforms to be sold primarily through third-party channels.