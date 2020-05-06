Recap: Enable Midstream Partners Q1 Earnings

Shares of Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) were unchanged in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 26.92% over the past year to $0.19, which missed the estimate of $0.27.

Revenue of $648,000,000 lower by 18.49% year over year, which missed the estimate of $840,920,000.

Looking Ahead

Enable Midstream Partners hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Enable Midstream Partners hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 06, 2020

Time: 02:05 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.enablemidstream.com%2Fevents-and-presentations%2Fdefault.aspx&eventid=2203402&sessionid=1&key=95458D68043A3B4FF79A67B292DEDE05®Tag=&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $14.48

Company's 52-week low was at $1.61

Price action over last quarter: down 44.94%

Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners LP is a US-based company which owns, operates and develops strategically located natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. The company's emerging production areas in the United States include several shale resource plays and local and regional end-user markets in the United States. The company's assets and operations are organized into two business segments, Gathering and Processing, which provides natural gas gathering, processing and fractionation services and crude oil gathering for its producer customers, and Transportation and Storage, which provides interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline transportation and storage service to natural gas producers, utilities and industrial customers.