Recap: Cedar Fair Q1 Earnings

Shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) fell 1.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 52.35% year over year to ($2.27), which missed the estimate of ($1.69).

Revenue of $53,635,000 lower by 19.92% year over year, which missed the estimate of $55,980,000.

Looking Ahead

Cedar Fair hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Cedar Fair hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 06, 2020

Time: 12:05 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/fun/mediaframe/37670/indexr.html

Price Action

52-week high: $64.86

52-week low: $13.00

Price action over last quarter: down 50.27%

Company Overview

Cedar Fair LP operates amusement park-resorts located in various states across USA and Canada. All their parks have facilities for people from all age groups as well as exciting rides and attractions. The Partnership's portfolio of parks includes Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada's Wonderland, Dorney Park and the Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Michigan's Adventure, Kings Dominion, Carowinds, Worlds of Fun, Knott's Berry Farm, and California's Great America. Other than these parks, the partnership also holds a contract to operate few other parks. Revenues are obtained from amounts paid to gain admission to parks including parking fees, extra-charge attractions, and others.