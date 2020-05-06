Recap: Cedar Fair Q1 Earnings
Shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) fell 1.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were down 52.35% year over year to ($2.27), which missed the estimate of ($1.69).
Revenue of $53,635,000 lower by 19.92% year over year, which missed the estimate of $55,980,000.
Looking Ahead
Cedar Fair hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Cedar Fair hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: May 06, 2020
Time: 12:05 PM ET
Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/fun/mediaframe/37670/indexr.html
Price Action
52-week high: $64.86
52-week low: $13.00
Price action over last quarter: down 50.27%
Company Overview
Cedar Fair LP operates amusement park-resorts located in various states across USA and Canada. All their parks have facilities for people from all age groups as well as exciting rides and attractions. The Partnership's portfolio of parks includes Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada's Wonderland, Dorney Park and the Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Michigan's Adventure, Kings Dominion, Carowinds, Worlds of Fun, Knott's Berry Farm, and California's Great America. Other than these parks, the partnership also holds a contract to operate few other parks. Revenues are obtained from amounts paid to gain admission to parks including parking fees, extra-charge attractions, and others.