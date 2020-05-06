Recap: Gibraltar Industries Q1 Earnings

Shares of Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) were unchanged at $46.91 after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 67.86% over the past year to $0.47, which beat the estimate of $0.38.

Revenue of $249,439,000 up by 9.68% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $252,020,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 06, 2020

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7sobwxve

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $56.58

52-week low: $30.60

Price action over last quarter: down 10.32%

Company Overview

Gibraltar Industries has three operating segments that use steel, aluminum, and resin to manufacture building products. The residential products segment makes a wide range of products for new residential construction and home repair. It sells to retail home centers, wholesalers, and contractors. The industrial and infrastructure products segment primarily manufactures metal products that it sells directly to contractors and industrial fabricators for use in highway and bridge construction and power generation. Renewable Energy and Conservation primarily designs and provides fully engineered solar racking systems and greenhouse structures. Most of the company's manufacturing facilities and distribution centers are in North America and Europe, where Gibraltar generates most of its revenue.