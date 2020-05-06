Market Overview

Recap: Tennant Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 06, 2020 9:20am   Comments
Shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 16.33% over the past year to $0.57, which beat the estimate of $0.49.

Revenue of $252,100,000 lower by 3.96% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $256,620,000.

Looking Ahead

Tennant hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Tennant hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 06, 2020

Time: 11:00 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.tennantco.com%2Foverview%2Fdefault.aspx&eventid=2160717&sessionid=1&key=3BE8E996FAC8F7293DB9F9FE25648126&regTag=&sourcepage=register

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $87.06

Company's 52-week low was at $46.64

Price action over last quarter: down 29.95%

Company Overview

Tennant Co is into a manufacturer of floor cleaning equipment, wood flooring, and wood products. It operates in three geographic business units including the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific (APAC). The company offers products and solutions consisting of mechanized cleaning equipment, detergent-free, and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair service, specialty surface coatings, and business solutions such as financing, rental and leasing programs, and machine-to-machine asset management solutions.

 

Posted-In: Earnings News

