Recap: Chimera Investment Q1 Earnings

Shares of Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) rose 1.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were flat year over year to $0.57, which beat the estimate of $0.45.

Revenue of $158,183,000 higher by 7.29% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $132,970,000.

Guidance

Chimera Investment hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Chimera Investment hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 06, 2020

Time: 03:00 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg30.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.chimerareit.com%2Fwebsites%2Fchimera%2FEnglish%2F5200%2Fevents.html&eventid=2300120&sessionid=1&key=485B8107585FE47CF1D78A3A070F654E®Tag=&sourcepage=register

Price Action

52-week high: $22.98

Company's 52-week low was at $6.42

Price action over last quarter: down 64.38%

Company Description

Chimera Investment Corporation is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets on a leveraged basis. These investments include a variety of government-sponsored agency residential mortgage-backed securities, or RMBS, non-agency RMBS, agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate-related securities. Agency mortgage-backed securities represent the largest share of this portfolio, while subprime residential mortgage loans and non-agency RMBS also make up substantial shares. A significant percentage of these securities are backed by properties in California. Chimera generates nearly all of its income from interest payments derived from its investments.