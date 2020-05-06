Recap: Holly Energy Partners Q1 Earnings

Shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 2.04% over the past year to $0.48, which beat the estimate of $0.44.

Revenue of $127,854,000 lower by 4.94% year over year, which missed the estimate of $134,410,000.

Guidance

Holly Energy Partners hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 06, 2020

Time: 11:04 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fpro.benzinga.com%2Fdashboard%2F&eventid=2160425&sessionid=1&key=4CCAB51997218F116FB8790C70D6D9CA®Tag=&sourcepage=register

Price Action

52-week high: $30.61

Company's 52-week low was at $6.57

Price action over last quarter: down 38.81%

Company Overview

Holly Energy Partners LP operates a network of refined products and crude oil pipelines, with attendant terminal assets, in several western and southwestern states. The company has two reportable segments namely Pipelines and Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit. It generates maximum revenue from the Pipelines and Terminals segment.