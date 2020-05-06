Netlist: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Netlist (OTC:NLST) were unchanged in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 66.67% over the past year to ($0.01), which were in line with the estimate of ($0.01).

Revenue of $14,631,000 rose by 186.60% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $11,250,000.

Looking Ahead

Netlist hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Netlist hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 06, 2020

Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/nlst/mediaframe/37609/indexr.html

Price Action

52-week high: $0.35

52-week low: $0.10

Price action over last quarter: down 29.65%

Company Overview

Netlist Inc is involved in the business of designing and manufacturing modular memory subsystems and also resells certain Samsung products. Its products include Storage class memory, nonvolatile memory, specialty DIMMs and embedded flash. The company's products are based on its proprietary technologies such as Presight technology, Distributed buffer architecture, IC design, PCB designs, Thermal management designs.