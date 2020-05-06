Recap: Walker & Dunlop Q1 Earnings

Shares of Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) were unchanged in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 7.19% over the past year to $1.49, which beat the estimate of $1.35.

Revenue of $234,157,000 higher by 24.93% year over year, which beat the estimate of $193,200,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Walker & Dunlop hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 06, 2020

Webcast URL: https://walkerdunlop.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_c3hs7keESvKlooPmRbzrKQ

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $79.74

Company's 52-week low was at $24.55

Price action over last quarter: down 51.45%

Company Description

Walker & Dunlop Inc is a United States-based commercial real estate finance company. It is principally engaged in originating, selling and servicing a number of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products that are sold under the programs of Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae, Ginnie Mae, and the Federal Housing Administration. The company's products consist of first mortgage loans, second trust loans, supplemental financings, construction loans, mezzanine loans, and bridge/interim loans. The company generates majority of total revenue from gains from mortgage banking activities and servicing fees. It conducts business solely in the United States.