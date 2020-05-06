Market Overview

Recap: Strongbridge Biopharma Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 06, 2020 8:25am   Comments
Shares of Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 24.00% year over year to ($0.19), which beat the estimate of ($0.22).

Revenue of $6,674,000 rose by 53.67% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $5,940,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Strongbridge Biopharma hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 06, 2020

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/wowsnib7

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $3.67

52-week low: $1.43

Price action over last quarter: Up 4.56%

Company Profile

Strongbridge Biopharma PLC is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on the development, in-licensing, acquisition, and commercialization of various complementary products and product candidates that target rare diseases. The product portfolio of the group includes COR-003(levoketoconazole) and COR-005 (veldoreotide). COR-003 is a cortisol inhibitor which is used for the treatment of endogenous cushing's syndrome and COR-005 a novel somatostatin analog, which is used for the treatment of acromegaly. In addition, it is also developing BP-2002 (gene modified probiotic) which will be used for the treatment of Diabetes. Geographically, business activity of the firm is primarily functioned through the United States.

 

