Recap: United Fire Group Q1 Earnings

Shares of United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) were unchanged at $26.78 after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 94.51% over the past year to $0.05, which missed the estimate of $0.16.

Revenue of $177,805,000 less by 41.81% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $270,320,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

United Fire Group hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 06, 2020

Webcast URL: https://services.choruscall.com/links/ufcs200506

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $53.68

52-week low: $25.00

Price action over last quarter: down 40.34%

Company Description

United Fire Group Inc is engaged in the business of writing property and casualty insurance and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The company operates in two segments: property and casualty insurance, which includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance and assumed reinsurance, and life insurance, which includes deferred and immediate annuities, universal life products and traditional life. The primary source of revenue is premiums and investment income.