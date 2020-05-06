Recap: BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Q1 Earnings

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) fell 2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 14.29% over the past year to ($0.24), which beat the estimate of ($0.25).

Revenue of $4,823,000 lower by 18.07% year over year, which beat the estimate of $4,290,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 06, 2020

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6c8z23o6

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $8.15

52-week low: $1.38

Price action over last quarter: down 2.68%

Company Description

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biotechnology company involved mainly in the research and development of novel small-molecule drugs, with the aim of blocking key enzymes involved in infectious and inflammatory diseases. Biocryst's research is based on multiple scientific disciplines like biology, computer modeling, and medicinal chemistry. Its products and candidates target the following therapeutic areas: acute uncomplicated influenza; uncomplicated seasonal influenza; hereditary angioedema; filoviruses, including the Ebola and Marburg viruses; and oncology.