National Energy Services: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of National Energy Services (NASDAQ:NESR) moved higher by 4.70% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 11.76% over the past year to $0.15, which were in line with the estimate of $0.15.

Revenue of $199,299,000 higher by 31.37% year over year, which beat the estimate of $183,640,000.

Guidance

National Energy Services hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 06, 2020

Webcast URL: http://webcasts.eqs.com/nationalenergy20200506/en

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $10.67

Company's 52-week low was at $4.04

Price action over last quarter: down 35.68%

Company Overview

National Energy Services Reunited Corp is a British Virgin Islands-based company engaged in providing products and services to the oil and gas industry in the Middle East and North Africa and the Asia Pacific regions. The company has two reportable segments: Production Services including coil tubing, stimulation, and pumping, nitrogen services, completions, pipelines, cementing, laboratory services and filtration services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services including drilling and workover rigs, rig services, services, and well-testing services among others. Revenues are primarily derived from production services of an oil or natural gas well.