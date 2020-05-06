Market Overview

Perion Network: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 06, 2020 7:39am   Comments
Shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) rose 13% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 30.77% year over year to $0.17, which beat the estimate of $0.03.

Revenue of $66,053,000 higher by 22.66% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $65,870,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 06, 2020

Webcast URL: https://www.perion.com/events-ir/

Technicals

52-week high: $9.70

52-week low: $2.76

Price action over last quarter: down 34.59%

Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd is a technology company. It offers online advertising and searching solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers through desktop, mobile and social channels. Its products and services include Undertone, Codefuel, Makemereach and Smilebox. The company earns prime revenue from search fees and online advertising services. It operates in the business segment of High Impact Advertising solutions. Geographically, the group has a business presence in North America, Europe, and Other countries of which a majority of the revenue is derived from North America.

 

