Recap: NOW Q1 Earnings

Shares of NOW (NYSE:DNOW) fell 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 158.33% over the past year to ($0.07), which missed the estimate of ($0.06).

Revenue of $604,000,000 less by 23.06% year over year, which missed the estimate of $622,770,000.

Guidance

NOW hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 06, 2020

Time: 02:05 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/w23vutfq

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $15.55

52-week low: $4.05

Price action over last quarter: down 37.79%

Company Description

NOW Incorp is an independent global distributor of oil and gas equipment and services. The company operates through three geographical segments namely the United States, Canada, and International. Geographically, it generates maximum revenue from International market. Global product and service offerings include maintenance, repair and operating supplies, pipes, valves, safety supplies, and other parts to support customers. NOW's products attract customers from upstream drilling and completion, exploration and production, and midstream infrastructure development to downstream refining.