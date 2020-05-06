Owens & Minor: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) fell 2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 300.00% year over year to $0.08, which beat the estimate of $0.04.

Revenue of $2,123,000,000 lower by 13.73% year over year, which beat the estimate of $2,090,000,000.

Outlook

Owens & Minor hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 06, 2020

Time: 01:04 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/mzn6noe2

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $9.69

Company's 52-week low was at $2.43

Price action over last quarter: Up 31.53%

Company Description

Owens & Minor distributes consumable medical supplies to a variety of providers. The company operates in two segments that are Global products and Global Solutions. The company offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers in the Global solutions segment. In the Global product segment, the company manufactures and sources medical-surgical products through our production and kitting operations. The majority of the revenue is generated from the Global solutions segment. The company operates in Asia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States, while the majority of revenue comes from the United States.