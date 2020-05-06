TherapeuticsMD: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) rose 7.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 31.25% over the past year to ($0.21), which missed the estimate of ($0.19).

Revenue of $12,251,000 higher by 210.39% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $11,300,000.

Looking Ahead

TherapeuticsMD hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 06, 2020

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ms587eto

Price Action

52-week high: $4.69

Company's 52-week low was at $0.85

Price action over last quarter: down 27.67%

Company Description

TherapeuticsMD Inc is a major drug manufacturing with a focus on creating and commercializing products targeted exclusively for women. The company intends to commercialize advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products. TherapeuticsMD's drug candidates that have completed clinical trials are designed to alleviate the symptoms of and reduce the health risks resulting from menopause-related hormone deficiencies, including hot flashes, osteoporosis, and discomfort. The company relies on third parties for the production of clinical and commercial quantities of its drug candidates.