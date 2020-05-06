Recap: Myers Industries Q1 Earnings

Shares of Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) were unchanged in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 4.35% over the past year to $0.22, which beat the estimate of $0.20.

Revenue of $122,250,000 lower by 12.12% year over year, which missed the estimate of $138,400,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Q2 revenue expected between $107,428,000 and $107,428,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 06, 2020

Time: 01:02 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/mye/mediaframe/37531/indexr.html

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $19.55

Company's 52-week low was at $6.91

Price action over last quarter: down 21.23%

Company Overview

Myers Industries Inc is a plastic manufacturer of returnable packaging, storage and safety products and specialty molding. It manufactures a range of polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: The Material Handling segment, which designs manufactures and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.