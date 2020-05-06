Clear Channel Outdoor: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) rose 2.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 26.67% over the past year to ($0.33), which missed the estimate of ($0.20).

Revenue of $550,809,000 lower by 6.18% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $552,970,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Clear Channel Outdoor hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 06, 2020

Time: 03:01 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/eventRegistrationServlet?referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.clearchannel.com%2Fevents-and-presentations%2Fdefault.aspx&eventid=2328913&sessionid=1&key=3FECF3E12942B9B6F5FD47EBA6B0EC7F®Tag=

Price Action

52-week high: $5.47

52-week low: $0.36

Price action over last quarter: down 60.39%

Company Overview

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc is one of the world's largest outdoor advertising companies. The company is engaged in providing advertising opportunities through billboards, street furniture displays, transit displays, and other out-of-home advertising displays for its clients. Its reportable segment includes Americas outdoor advertising and International outdoor advertising. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Americas outdoor advertising.