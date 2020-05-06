Recap: Jounce Therapeutics Q1 Earnings

Shares of Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) were unaffected at $5.34 after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 105.26% year over year to ($0.78), which missed the estimate of ($0.57).

Revenue of $0 less by 100.00% year over year, which missed the estimate of $1,670,000.

Looking Ahead

Jounce Therapeutics hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Jounce Therapeutics hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 06, 2020

Time: 07:00 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7ohau932

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $10.00

52-week low: $2.79

Price action over last quarter: Up 18.14%

Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. The company is dedicated to transforming the treatment of cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. The company's strategy is to create immunotherapies targeting a variety of the diverse cellular components of the immune system, as well as non-immune cells resident within the tumor, all of which can vary greatly among tumors within and across indications. This may provide benefit to patients with tumors across the spectrum from highly inflamed, or hot, to poorly inflamed, or cold, and especially those not well served by current therapies. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody.