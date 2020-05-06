Venator Materials: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) rose 30% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 15.38% over the past year to $0.11, which may not compare to the estimate of ($0.01).

Revenue of $532,000,000 less by 5.34% year over year, which beat the estimate of $529,960,000.

Guidance

Venator Materials hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Venator Materials hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 06, 2020

Webcast URL: https://services.choruscall.com/links/vntr200506NYTERn0h.html

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $6.19

52-week low: $1.12

Price action over last quarter: down 64.64%

Company Description

Venator Materials PLC is a global manufacturer and marketer of chemical products. Its products comprise a broad range of pigments and additives that bring color and vibrancy to buildings, protect and extend product life, and reduce energy consumption. The company market its products globally to a diversified group of industrial customers through two segments, Titanium Dioxide, which consists of its TiO2 business, and Performance Additives, which consists of functional additives, color pigments, timber treatment and water treatment businesses. It derives a majority of the revenue from the Titanium Dioxide segment. The company's key product lines include TiO2, color pigments, functional additives, timber treatment and water treatment products.