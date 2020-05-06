Market Overview

7 Stocks To Watch For May 6, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 06, 2020 5:01am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $31.12 billion before the opening bell. GM shares fell 0.4% to $21.18 in after-hours trading.
  • Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its first quarter. The company said it expects Q2 earnings of $0.64 per share on net revenues of $1.69 billion. Activision shares gained 5.3% to $72.18 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) to have earned $0.76 per share on revenue of $4.75 billion in the latest quarter. PayPal will release earnings after the markets close. PayPal shares rose 0.9% to $126.49 in after-hours trading.
  • Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter. The company said it projects Q1 net sales of $1.22 billion and earnings of $0.93 per share. EA shares dropped 4.6% to $114.10 in the after-hours trading session.

  • After the closing bell, T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $11.40 billion. T-Mobile shares rose 0.7% to $89.60 in after-hours trading.
  • Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) reported a wider-than-expected loss for its first quarter, while sales exceeded estimates. Pinterest shares dipped 16.4% to $17.40 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) to report quarterly earnings at $1.63 per share on revenue of $64.06 billion before the opening bell. CVS Health shares gained 1% to $61.80 in after-hours trading.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

