7 Stocks To Watch For May 6, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $31.12 billion before the opening bell. GM shares fell 0.4% to $21.18 in after-hours trading.

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its first quarter. The company said it expects Q2 earnings of $0.64 per share on net revenues of $1.69 billion. Activision shares gained 5.3% to $72.18 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) to have earned $0.76 per share on revenue of $4.75 billion in the latest quarter. PayPal will release earnings after the markets close. PayPal shares rose 0.9% to $126.49 in after-hours trading.

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter. The company said it projects Q1 net sales of $1.22 billion and earnings of $0.93 per share. EA shares dropped 4.6% to $114.10 in the after-hours trading session.

