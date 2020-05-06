Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For May 6, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 06, 2020 4:36am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $31.12 billion.
  • CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.63 per share on revenue of $64.06 billion.
  • Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $10.15 billion.
  • Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE: WM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $3.69 billion.
  • American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE: AEP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $4.22 billion.
  • BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $2.09 billion.
  • Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE: FMS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $4.43 billion.
  • Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.71 per share on revenue of $1.36 billion.
  • Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $4.60 billion.
  • CDW Corporation (NYSE: CDW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $4.26 billion.
  • Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $2.74 billion.
  • Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: PAG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $5.30 billion.
  • Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.53 per share on revenue of $1.74 billion.
  • Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $2.77 billion.
  • Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: PAG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $1.65 billion.
  • Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.86 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.
  • Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.17 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion.
  • CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $5.34 billion.
  • Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $443.11 million.
  • The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.19 per share on revenue of $1.34 billion.
  • Zoetis Inc. (NYSE: ZTS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $1.50 billion.
  • Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $412.19 million.
  • NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $1.94 billion.
  • Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $2.09 billion.
  • The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ: WEN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $415.54 million.
  • KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $932.60 million.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $4.75 billion.
  • MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $16.29 billion.
  • T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $11.40 billion.
  • Fox Corporation (NASDAQ: FOXA) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $3.34 billion.
  • Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.72 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion.
  • CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $5.48 billion.
  • Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.
  • Evergy, Inc. (NYSE: EVRG) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $1.22 billion.
  • Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $3.94 per share on revenue of $2.88 billion.
  • Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE: J) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.30 per share on revenue of $3.39 billion.
  • Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE: HI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $647.70 million.
  • Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $620.34 million.
  • Grubhub Inc. (NYSE: GRUB) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $357.22 million.
  • Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.64 per share on revenue of $894.95 million.
  • Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE: LNC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.17 per share on revenue of $4.53 billion.
  • CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $925.83 million.
  • Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $762.33 million.
  • Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ: EQIX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.81 per share on revenue of $1.45 billion.
  • Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $2.88 billion.
  • Apache Corporation (NYSE: APA) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $1.30 billion.
  • IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $1.21 billion.
  • Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE: FIT) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $265.99 million.
  • Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE: TPC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion.
  • Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $581.15 million.
  • Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNGA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $406.67 million.
  • Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE: WCN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $1.33 billion.
  • Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.93 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion.
  • American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE: AWK) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $826.44 million.
  • Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ: CENT) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $692.90 million.
  • Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE: RE) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $3.61 per share on revenue of $1.97 billion.
  • Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE: SAVE) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.62 per share on revenue of $810.21 million.
  • Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion.
  • Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE: NTR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $3.99 billion.
  • UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.52 per share on revenue of $2.51 billion.
  • Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE: MFC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $9.42 billion.
  • RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: RNR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $4.16 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion.
  • Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCII) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $702.82 million.

