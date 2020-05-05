Market Overview

Virgin Galactic Reports Q1 Earnings, Secures NASA Space Contract
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 05, 2020 4:57pm   Comments
Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) reported quarterly losses of 30 cents per share on Tuesday, which missed the analyst consensus estimate by 15 cents. This is a 36.36% decrease over losses of 22 cents per share from the same period last year.

The company reported $238 million in sales this quarter, which is a 86.64% decrease over sales of $1.782 billion the same period last year.

Virgin Galactic’s wholly owned subsidiary, the Spaceship Company, also announced today the signing of a Space Act Agreement with NASA to collaborate and advance the U.S. efforts to produce technically feasible, high Mach vehicles for potential civil applications.

Virgin Galactic Holdings shares were trading up 6% at $17.64 in Tuesday’s after-hours session. The stock has a 52-week high of $42.49 and a 52-week low of $6.90.

