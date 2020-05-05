Video Game Publishers Report Positive Earnings

Two of the biggest video game publishers reported earnings for the January-March period after Tuesday's closing bell.

Activision Blizzard Reports Q1 Earnings Beat

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) reported adjusted quarterly earnings of 58 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 38 cents.

Adjusted sales came in at Adj. Sales $1.522 billion.

Activision Blizzard shares were trading up 4.63% at $71.70 in Tuesday’s after-hours session. The stock has a 52-week high of $69.63 and a 52-week low of $41.84.

Electronic Arts Reports Q4 Earnings Beat

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) reported quarterly earnings of $1.43 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 98. This is a 9.16% increase over earnings of $1.31 per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $1.387 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. This is a 1.69% increase over sales of $1.364 billion the same period last year.

EA shares were trading down 4.23% at $5.06 in Tuesday’s after-hours session. The stock has a 52-week high of $120.19 and a 52-week low of $85.69.