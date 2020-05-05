Market Overview

Why Leidos's Stock Ticked Lower Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 05, 2020 11:57am   Comments
Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE: LDOS) shares are trading lower on Tuesday, after the company cut its fiscal year 2020 EPS guidance below analyst estimates. The company also cut its fiscal year 2020 sales guidance.

Leidos reported quarterly earnings of $1.19 per share, which met the analyst consensus estimate. The company reported quarterly sales of $2.89 billion, which met the analyst consensus estimate.

Leidos Holdings is engaged in scientific, engineering, system integration, technical services, and solutions to various government entities and highly regulated industries, including the U.S. Department of Defense, Intelligence Community and the British Ministry of Defense. Areas of focus include intelligence and surveillance, cybersecurity, complex logistics, energy, and health

Leidos shares traded down 0.92% at $98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week range between $125.84 and $68.

