Recap: Akebia Therapeutics Q1 Earnings

Shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) surged 24% after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 6.82% year over year to ($0.47), which beat the estimate of ($0.62).

Revenue of $88,478,000 up by 21.76% year over year, which beat the estimate of $77,480,000.

Looking Ahead

Akebia Therapeutics hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 05, 2020

Time: 01:05 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/tni8ok36

Price Action

52-week high: $10.53

Company's 52-week low was at $2.99

Price action over last quarter: Up 24.78%

Company Overview

Akebia Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is Vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is used for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. The company is also developing a HIF-based portfolio of product for the treatment of anemia. Geographically, all the business activity is functioned through the region of United States.