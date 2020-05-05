Recap: Vericel Q1 Earnings

Shares of Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) rose 2.2% after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 42.86% year over year to ($0.10), which missed the estimate of ($0.08).

Revenue of $26,678,000 higher by 22.32% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $26,280,000.

Guidance

Vericel hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 05, 2020

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/hig7mvsz

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $19.95

Company's 52-week low was at $6.78

Price action over last quarter: down 6.78%

Company Overview

Vericel Corp is a fully integrated, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the identification, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies that enable the body to repair and regenerate damaged tissues and organs to restore normal structure and function. Vericel has marketed products and the goal is to become the leader in cell therapy and regenerative medicine by developing, manufacturing and marketing best-in-class therapies for patients with significant unmet medical needs. The Company operates in one reportable segment: the research, product development, manufacture and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of specific diseases.