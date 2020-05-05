Recap: eXp World Holdings Q1 Earnings

Shares of eXp World Holdings (NASDAQ:EXPI) gained 7% after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 100.00% year over year to ($0.00), which beat the estimate of ($0.04).

Revenue of $271,421,000 was higher by 72.84% year over year, which beat the estimate of $249,050,000.

Guidance

eXp World Holdings hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

52-week high: $12.55

52-week low: $6.51

Price action over last quarter: down 14.48%

Company Description

eXp World Holdings Inc is a cloud-based residential real estate company. The company owns and operates a cloud-based real estate brokerage and a technology platform business that develops and uses immersive technologies that helps businesses increase their effectiveness and reduce costs from operating in traditional brick and mortar office spaces. Its business categories include Real Estate Brokerage, Technology Products and Services, Title, Escrow, and Settlement Services, and Mortgage Brokerage Services.