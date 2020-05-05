Recap: Peapack-Gladstone Financial Q1 Earnings

Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) were flat after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 87.93% over the past year to $0.07, which may not compare to the estimate of $0.54.

Revenue of $46,264,000 rose by 10.85% year over year, which beat the estimate of $45,950,000.

Looking Ahead

Peapack Gladstone Finl hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Price Action

52-week high: $31.72

Company's 52-week low was at $11.15

Price action over last quarter: down 38.25%

Company Profile

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp provides banking services. It operates through two segments namely Banking, which involves the delivery of loan and deposit and Private Wealth Management Division which includes asset management. The banking segment includes commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending, deposit generation, and internet banking services. Private Wealth Management includes asset management services for individuals and institutions; personal trust services, administrator, custodian and guardian and other financial planning and advisory services.