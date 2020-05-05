General Finance: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) were unchanged at $5.65 after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 700.00% over the past year to ($0.32), which may not compare to the estimate of $0.16.

Revenue of $89,970,000 rose by 4.36% year over year, which beat the estimate of $88,020,000.

Guidance

General Finance hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 05, 2020

Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg30.jsp&referrer=&eventid=2284041&sessionid=1&key=94502B5F7E8B85E1FA64F7E1B6765945®Tag=&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $11.24

52-week low: $5.00

Price action over last quarter: down 40.46%

Company Profile

General Finance Corp is a specialty rental services company. The company offers portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions, with a diverse and expanding lease fleet of 78,605 units. The company serves a diverse range of customers across a broad range of industries, including the commercial, construction, transportation, industrial, energy, manufacturing, mining, retail, education and government sectors. The company is organized geographically across two principal operating segments, North America and Asia-Pacific.