Recap: LendingTree Q1 Earnings

Shares of LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) remained unaffected at $245.39 after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 9.09% over the past year to $1.20, which beat the estimate of $1.08.

Revenue of $283,084,000 higher by 7.89% year over year, which missed the estimate of $287,950,000.

Outlook

LendingTree hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Q2 revenue expected between $160,000,000 and $175,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 05, 2020

Time: 07:00 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9svdhue2

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $434.94

52-week low: $135.72

Price action over last quarter: down 15.31%

Company Overview

LendingTree Inc is a United States-based company that is principally engaged in operating an online loan marketplace. The company provides online tools and resources that can help consumers find loans or other credit-based offerings they need, including mortgage loans, reverse mortgage, home equity, personal loans, auto loans, credit cards, student loans, small business loans, and other related offerings. The company offers consumers direct access to a broad range of lenders. The company generates match fees by matching consumers with lenders, and closing fees from lenders on loans when a transaction is closed. The company operates business solely in the United States.