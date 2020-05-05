Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: LendingTree Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 05, 2020 9:26am   Comments
Share:

Shares of LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) remained unaffected at $245.39 after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 9.09% over the past year to $1.20, which beat the estimate of $1.08.

Revenue of $283,084,000 higher by 7.89% year over year, which missed the estimate of $287,950,000.

Outlook

LendingTree hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Q2 revenue expected between $160,000,000 and $175,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 05, 2020

Time: 07:00 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9svdhue2

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $434.94

52-week low: $135.72

Price action over last quarter: down 15.31%

Company Overview

LendingTree Inc is a United States-based company that is principally engaged in operating an online loan marketplace. The company provides online tools and resources that can help consumers find loans or other credit-based offerings they need, including mortgage loans, reverse mortgage, home equity, personal loans, auto loans, credit cards, student loans, small business loans, and other related offerings. The company offers consumers direct access to a broad range of lenders. The company generates match fees by matching consumers with lenders, and closing fees from lenders on loans when a transaction is closed. The company operates business solely in the United States.

 

Related Articles (TREE)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 15, 2020
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 12, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com