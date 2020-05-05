Recap: Kirby Q1 Earnings

Shares of Kirby (NYSE:KEX) were unchanged in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 20.27% year over year to $0.59, which may not compare the estimate of $0.02.

Revenue of $643,926,000 lower by 13.52% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $634,020,000.

Outlook

Kirby hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 05, 2020

Time: 04:00 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7kp47iqg

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $92.30

Company's 52-week low was at $32.76

Price action over last quarter: down 31.97%

Company Profile

In its legacy marine transportation segment (46% of first-half 2018 sales), Kirby operates the largest fleet of tank barges on the U.S. inland waterway system. Since its incorporation in 1969, the firm's marine division has built a market- leading position by successfully rolling up smaller tank-barge fleets. Kirby also runs a large diesel-engine and oilfield-equipment services operation (54% of sales), that primarily serves the oil and gas industry, but also commercial and industrial customers.