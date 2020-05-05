Market Overview

Recap: Karyopharm Therapeutics Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 05, 2020 8:11am   Comments
Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) fell 9% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 28.44% year over year to ($0.78), which missed the estimate of ($0.69).

Revenue of $18,138,000 higher by 11601.94% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $21,280,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Karyopharm Therapeutics hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 05, 2020

Time: 02:01 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ogantstv

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $29.61

52-week low: $4.26

Price action over last quarter: Up 23.60%

Company Overview

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines with the goal of improving the lives of patients with cancer. Its pipeline products of the company include Oral Selinexor, Oral Eltanexor, Oral Dual Inhibitor of PAK4 and NAMPT and Oral Verdinexor, as well as its lead product, include XPOVIO.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

