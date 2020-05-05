PQ Group: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of PQ Group Holdings (NYSE:PQG) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 23.08% over the past year to $0.16, which beat the estimate of $0.10.

Revenue of $361,600,000 higher by 0.67% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $356,260,000.

Guidance

PQ Group Holdings hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

PQ Group Holdings hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 05, 2020

Time: 10:01 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/pqg/mediaframe/37616/indexr.html

Price Action

52-week high: $17.26

52-week low: $8.50

Price action over last quarter: down 27.30%

Company Description

PQ Group Holdings Inc is a provider of catalysts, specialty materials, and chemicals, and services that enable environmental improvements, enhance consumer products and increase personal safety. It manufactures specialty inorganic performance chemicals, specialty catalysts, and specialty glass materials. The reportable segments of the entity are Refining Services, Performance Materials, and Chemicals and Catalysts and Services. The key revenue is derived from the Performance Materials and Chemicals segment which produces silicates and specialty materials for the majority of its products sold serving end uses like personal and industrial cleaning products, fuel-efficient tires, surface coatings, and food and beverage. It sells products in the United States and other countries.