Adient: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Adient (NYSE:ADNT) were unchanged at $14.81 after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 100.00% over the past year to $0.62, which may not compare to the estimate of $0.01.

Revenue of $3,511,000,000 lower by 16.96% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $3,650,000,000.

Guidance

Adient hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Adient hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 05, 2020

Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/adnt/mediaframe/37110/indexr.html

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $29.27

Company's 52-week low was at $5.90

Price action over last quarter: down 43.45%

Company Profile

Adient began trading Oct. 31, 2016, when Johnson Controls spun off its automotive experience segment into this new company. Adient is the leading seating supplier to the industry with about one third of the global market as well as a dominant share in China of about 45%. Operations in China are accounted for under the equity method so revenue there is unconsolidated. Unconsolidated seating and interiors revenue from joint ventures totaled $15.6 billion in fiscal 2019. The company is headquartered in Ireland but has corporate offices in the Detroit area. Fiscal 2019 consolidated revenue, that is excluding joint venture sales, was $16.5 billion.