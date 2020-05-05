Recap: Asbury Automotive Group Q1 Earnings

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 18.18% over the past year to $1.80, which beat the estimate of $1.67.

Revenue of $1,607,000,000 lower by 3.83% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,570,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Asbury Automotive Group hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Asbury Automotive Group hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 05, 2020

Time: 06:03 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/utwsip2p

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $123.44

Company's 52-week low was at $39.36

Price action over last quarter: down 31.29%

Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group is a regional collection of automobile dealerships that went public in March 2002. The company operates about 90 stores with associated parts and service departments. About 79% of new-vehicle revenue is from luxury and import brands. Asbury also offers third-party financing and insurance products. Asbury operates in 10 states (mostly Texas and the Southeast), and the company entered Colorado in 2019. Asbury generated $7.2 billion of revenue in 2019.