AMC Networks: Q1 Earnings Insights

May 05, 2020 8:01am   Comments
Shares of AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) were unchanged at $23.90 after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 44.32% year over year to $1.47, which missed the estimate of $1.87.

Revenue of $734,375,000 less by 6.36% year over year, which missed the estimate of $738,870,000.

Looking Ahead

AMC Networks hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 05, 2020

Time: 02:05 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/q666tnp7

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $57.65

Company's 52-week low was at $19.62

Price action over last quarter: down 15.55%

Company Description

AMC Networks owns several cable networks, including flagship AMC, WE tv, BBC America, IFC, and SundanceTV. AMC, the most widely distributed channel, reaches more than 89 million pay-TV households in the U.S. Over the last decade, AMC shifted its focus to original scripted programming from classic movies. WE tv targets a female audience and reaches roughly 85 million households. IFC mainly shows independent films and alternative comedy series. The company acquired its newest channel, BBC America, in October 2014.

 

